Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees has tugged on the heartstrings of New Orleans Saints fans with a cryptic tweet Tuesday.

“Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?” he tweeted.

Saints fans replied in droves, still heartbroken by the season-ending ACL injury to Brees’ replacement, Jameis Winston.

“Hopefully you. We play Sunday at 1:00 king,” Billy Prickett replied.

The meaning behind the tweet remains a mystery and a return from retirement seems unlikely. Regardless, the Who Dat Nation is holding out hope that the tweet means Brees will suit up Sunday as the Saints take on the rival Falcons.

The Superbowl is often referred to as the “Big Game,” meaning the tweet is likely some sort of advertisement or part of a marketing campaign.

Coach Sean Payton has said he’s happy with the quarterbacks on the roster, and Saints fans were pleasantly surprised by backup Trevor Siemian’s performance following the horse-collar take down that ruined Winston’s season.

There is still no timetable on Taysom Hill’s return from an Oct. 10 concussion.

