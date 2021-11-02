BBB Accredited Business
Duncan: It’s going to be the Taysom and Trevor Show from here on out

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a bittersweet Halloween for the New Orleans Saints.

Their wild, improbable upset of the Buccaneers was definitely a treat for the senses.

But the season-ending injury to quarterback Jameis Winston put a damper on the big win and cast a dark cloud over the rest of the season.

The Saints suddenly find themselves with uncertainty at the most important position in the game.

But I’m not sure it’s as uncertain as most people think. And I KNOW the Saints certainly don’t think so internally.

Sean Payton said Monday he likes the quarterbacks he has on the roster, and I think we have to take him at face value until proven otherwise.

Payton has always loved Taysom Hill and firmly believes he can be a successful quarterback in the NFL. Trevor Siemian showed Sunday he can hold his own at the position when called upon. And rookie Ian Book actually outplayed Siemian during training camp.

So the cupboard is far from bare.

Besides, what alternatives do the Saints have?

Drew Brees and Phillip Rivers aren’t coming out of retirement. Trading for a veteran like Andy Dalton or Nick Foles is a lateral move at best. And don’t even go there with me on Cam Newton.

None of those options are appealing.

No, it’s going to be the Taysom and Trevor Show from here on out, and that’s far from a Doomsday scenario as people think.

The Saints have proven they can win with a variety of quarterbacks the past three years. As long as Payton is calling the shots, they’ll find a way to get it done. With Tayson. Or Trevor. Or whoever is under center.

