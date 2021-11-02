Golf cart stolen from Parkway Bakery; reward offered

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The golf cart affectionately known as Blue has been hot-wired and stolen from one of New Orleans’ most iconic poboy shops.

Parkway Bakery says the cart was stolen the night before Halloween.

“We have clear video surveillance of the person who hot-wired it,” managers said in an Instagram post.

Store owners are offering $1,000 cash or a $1,000 gift card if Blue is returned.

“This golf cart helped us get back to business - making it easy for our restaurant to offer pickup and take out services, and allowing us to run orders to customers,” the post reads.

