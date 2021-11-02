BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Golf cart stolen from Parkway Bakery; reward offered

Parkway Poboy managers are offering $1,000 for the return of their golf cart, which they say...
Parkway Poboy managers are offering $1,000 for the return of their golf cart, which they say was hot-wired the day before Halloween.(Instagram/ParkwayPoboys)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The golf cart affectionately known as Blue has been hot-wired and stolen from one of New Orleans’ most iconic poboy shops.

Parkway Bakery says the cart was stolen the night before Halloween.

“We have clear video surveillance of the person who hot-wired it,” managers said in an Instagram post.

Store owners are offering $1,000 cash or a $1,000 gift card if Blue is returned.

“This golf cart helped us get back to business - making it easy for our restaurant to offer pickup and take out services, and allowing us to run orders to customers,” the post reads.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop

Latest News

From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Fatal Houma officer-involved shooting
Houma officers fatally shoot ‘disturbance’ suspect
Fatal Houma officer-involved shooting
Fatal Houma officer-involved shooting