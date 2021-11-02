BBB Accredited Business
Hit-and-run injures pedestrian in Independence, state police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - State police search for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Tangipahoa Parish that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Officers say a woman was walking on the southbound side of Highway 51 near Highway 40 in Independence last Wednesday.

A vehicle hit her and never stopped.

Police say evidence at the scene shows the vehicle is white and will have damage to the right front headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Troop L.

