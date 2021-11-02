Houma officers fatally shoot ‘disturbance’ suspect
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead after Houma police officers responded to a disturbance call on Mon., Nov. 1.
According to a Louisiana State Police spokesperson, Houma officers responded to the call around 4:11 p.m. on Downtown Court.
Two officers reportedly became involved in an altercation with a man and fatally shot him.
The man was transferred to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, officials say.
No officers were injured.
LSP is leading the investigation.
Details remain limited at this time.
