Parents of 9 y.o. killed in alleged DUI crash don’t want suspect to bond out again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday, State Police re-arrested a man accused of killing a nine-year-old girl while driving under the influence.

Wendell Lachney, 58, is charged with vehicular homicide for the crash in Gretna that killed Abigail Douglas, October 22.

“I would love a no bond, but I don’t think that’s probably going to happen, but a high, high bond, so he stays in jail where he can’t do this again,” Sarah Douglas said.

Lachney posted the $50,000 bond the day after the crash. Investigators allege Lachney was speeding while intoxicated and rear ended Sarah and Abigail Douglas

“She was my nine-year-old baby girl. I mean, why wouldn’t you fight?

Lachney checked himself into a medical facility where trooper’s weren’t able to re-arrest him on a more serious vehicular homicide charge once abigail died from her injuries two days later.

“We are in a hospital bed holding our daughter, begging God to let her come back to us,” Sarah said. “I mean, I literally begged the doctors. Switch us, please. I will take her place.”

“To see that he posted bail and then went into a facility that no one can find him, I mean, it doesn’t give you that feeling that he isn’t remorseful?” Bobby Douglas said.

Sarah and Bobby Douglas were able to hold their daughter and say goodbye, but that’s just it. They had to say goodbye. What brings some relief is feeling Abigail would be proud her organs are helping others.

The nine-year-old was mature beyond her years.

“She was so confident in herself, like she would just sit there and he would take control over a room, but she’d respect everybody in the room,” Bobby said.

From adults in her neighborhood and schools, to teens in the cheer-world and of course her peers, it was clear Abigail made friends with and impacted so many people.

The overwhelming support is helping the Douglas’ through this rollercoaster, but it’s especially hard on her four-year-old and seven-year-old brothers.

“He said he didn’t love her anymore because she left us,” Sarah said about her four-year-old.

“That was heartbreaking. I mean, just absolutely just a kick in the gut,” Bobby said.

“Jack, when I went to go tuck him in he said ‘Mom, I know it was my fault that my sissy died’,” Sarah said about her seven-year-old.

Sarah says he believes that because they were on their way from picking something up for him when the crash happened.

The whole family has been struggling with the feelings that tend to pop up, of what could have been done, or what they didn’t do.

After Bobby got sober over a year ago, it pains him to see an alleged drunk driver kill their daughter, who was so proud of her father’s journey

They have a request of Lachney.

“Admit what you did, say you’re sorry, repent and get better,” Sarah said. “I want Abigail’s death to be his rock bottom. I want him to get sober.”

Lachney’s bond has not been determined yet.

The Douglas’ say they’re still going to show up to cheer on Abigail’s cheer team and they want to advocate hoping her story helps save others.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.