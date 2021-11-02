BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Raiders, former Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III facing arrest after suspected fatal drunk-driving crash in Las Vegas

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI causing death, Las Vegas police...
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI causing death, Las Vegas police said, following a fiery early morning crash that killed a woman motorist Tuesday morning (Nov. 2).(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WVUE) - Las Vegas Raiders and former University of Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was facing arrest early Tuesday (Nov. 2) on suspicion of killing another motorist while driving drunk.

Las Vegas police said Ruggs, 22, was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Corvette that struck the rear of a Toyota Rav4 at 3:39 a.m. at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, less than five miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said the SUV burst into flames with the collision, killing a woman driver inside. The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed, but authorities said Ruggs “remained on the scene and showed signs of impairment.”

An unidentified woman passenger in Ruggs’ car also was injured, police said.

Authorities said Ruggs and his passenger were taken to UMC Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The football star “will be charged with DUI resulting in death,” police added.

Ruggs’ attorney, David Chesnoff, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said they were aware of the crash. They declined immediate comment about details.

Ruggs left Alabama after three seasons, ranked third on the Crimson Tide’s career touchdown receptions list with 24 as a first-round draft pick.

The native of Montgomery, Ala., was picked 12th overall by Las Vegas in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Ruggs played 13 games for the Raiders in 2020. He appeared in all seven of the team’s games this season, with 24 receptions for 469 yards and two touchdowns in a starting role.

A woman was killed early Tuesday (Nov. 2) in Las Vegas when her SUV burst into flames less than...
A woman was killed early Tuesday (Nov. 2) in Las Vegas when her SUV burst into flames less than five miles from the Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard) after being struck by a Corvette driven by Raiders and former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas police said.(Google Maps)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop

Latest News

"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
Duncan: It’s going to be the Taysom and Trevor Show from here on out
Saints host the Falcons on Sunday.
Jeff Duncan analyzes the Saints options at QB
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is helped off the field after being injured from...
Saints fans saddened by Winston news; surprised by backup Siemien