Raiders, former Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III facing arrest after suspected fatal drunk-driving crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WVUE) - Las Vegas Raiders and former University of Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was facing arrest early Tuesday (Nov. 2) on suspicion of killing another motorist while driving drunk.

Las Vegas police said Ruggs, 22, was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Corvette that struck the rear of a Toyota Rav4 at 3:39 a.m. at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, less than five miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said the SUV burst into flames with the collision, killing a woman driver inside. The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed, but authorities said Ruggs “remained on the scene and showed signs of impairment.”

An unidentified woman passenger in Ruggs’ car also was injured, police said.

A statement on #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs, who is being charged with DUI resulting in death for his role in a car crash that LVMPD say involved a deceased victim. pic.twitter.com/OlfR0YGRJK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Authorities said Ruggs and his passenger were taken to UMC Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The football star “will be charged with DUI resulting in death,” police added.

Ruggs’ attorney, David Chesnoff, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said they were aware of the crash. They declined immediate comment about details.

Ruggs left Alabama after three seasons, ranked third on the Crimson Tide’s career touchdown receptions list with 24 as a first-round draft pick.

The native of Montgomery, Ala., was picked 12th overall by Las Vegas in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Ruggs played 13 games for the Raiders in 2020. He appeared in all seven of the team’s games this season, with 24 receptions for 469 yards and two touchdowns in a starting role.

A woman was killed early Tuesday (Nov. 2) in Las Vegas when her SUV burst into flames less than five miles from the Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard) after being struck by a Corvette driven by Raiders and former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas police said. (Google Maps)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

