BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints withstand QB concerns to be favorites over the Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL, but that hasn’t swayed the bettors confidence in the Black and Gold.

The Saints are 6-point favorites over the Falcons on Sunday. You can watch the game on FOX 8 at 12 p.m.

New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall on the season. At the Caesars Superdome, the Saints are 1-1 against the number.

Atlanta is 3-4 against the spread and overall record.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop

Latest News

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI causing death, Las Vegas police...
Raiders, former Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III facing arrest after suspected fatal drunk-driving crash in Las Vegas
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
Duncan: It’s going to be the Taysom and Trevor Show from here on out
Saints host the Falcons on Sunday.
Jeff Duncan analyzes the Saints options at QB