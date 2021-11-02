Two people shot early Tuesday in St. Roch neighborhood, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot early Tuesday morning (Nov. 2) in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victims -- an adult man and adult woman -- were wounded around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mandeville and North Roman streets and taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, the NOPD said.

The department did not disclose the victims’ conditions, ages or identities. Nor did the NOPD provide details on where the victims were when they were shot or describe a suspect or suspects in the gun violence.

According to data on the New Orleans City Council’s crime dashboard, non-fatal shootings in the city are up nearly 26 percent over the same date last year. Year-to-date fatal shootings are up 2.2 percent over the same period in 2020.

