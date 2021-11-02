BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Another front on the way

It’s going to be another pleasant day Tuesday but another front is on the way very soon.
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The spectacular weather continues to roll on as the pleasant, fall conditions remain with us for at least another day or so.

It will be a comfy cool start to your Tuesday followed by another picture perfect afternoon. Highs will once again climb into the middle 70s under plenty of sun. It’s hard to imagine but today’s middle 70s will actually be the warmest afternoon of the next 7 days as the next dose of chilly weather is on the way very soon.

That next cold front is set to arrive Wednesday night going into Thursday. Unlike the storm last week, no severe weather or really significant rainfall is expected with this frontal passage. We will get some shower activity moving through the area on Thursday but the rain coverage will be on the decline as the front passes through.

The big story will be the temperatures behind this front as highs will be falling way back down into the 60s. Add in a little wind and there will be a chill to the air come the end of the week on into the upcoming weekend. Speaking of weekend, it could be another A+ winner on the way!

