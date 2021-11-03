BBB Accredited Business
Authorites respond to scene of blazing fire at LaPlace apartment complex

LaPlace apartment complex is the scene of a blazing fire.
LaPlace apartment complex is the scene of a blazing fire.(Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - St. John Parish responders are on the scene of a blazing fire in LaPlace tonight.

Authorities report that there were no injuries.

It appears an apartment complex has caught fire on Cambridge Dr.

An update on the St. John Parish Fire Department Facebook page seems to indicate that the fire is under control.

STRUCTURE FIRE: Crews are currently working a fire in a apartment complex in the Cambridge Subdivision.

Posted by St. John Parish Fire Department on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

This is a developing story. Continue to stay with Fox 8 for updates.

