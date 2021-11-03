BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

From bad to worse: Pelicans breakout rookie Herb Jones out with concussion

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as he...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as he chases down an inbound pass in the final seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The Hawks won 102-99. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wheels came off of the Pelicans’ (1-7) season before it even began with Zion out with injury and now breakout rookie Herb Jones may be out for an undetermined amount of time with a concussion.

The injury occurred in Tuesday’s loss to Western Conference Champions, the Phoenix Suns 112-100 due to friendly fire from center Jonas Valančiūnas’s elbow to his head.

“Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Jones must go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than 24 hours from the time of injury,” said a team source. “The return-to-participation process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming full basketball activities. There is no timeframe to complete the process, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.”

Despite the team’s lack of winning, Jones has been one of the brightest narratives to come out of the current season. With so many players out with injury, Jones got a chance to start in the second game of the season and has shined well, often taking on the defensive assignment of guarding the opposing team’s best player.

The forward, who is a second-round pick out of Alabama, was a part of a Pelican attack that built a 20-point point lead over the Suns in the first half on Tuesday. Without Jones, the Pelicans’ defense suffered and the team failed to capitalize and close the game out for a win.

Jones is averaging 6 ppg and 2.3 rpg.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans own a 4-game losing streak.
Paul now 3rd in all-time assists, Suns beat Pelicans 112-100
Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert examines his ticket after placing the first legal sports...
Legal sports betting opens in New Orleans with Bobby Hebert’s wager on Saints
New Orleans Pelicans go winless on their three-game homestand.
Barrett scores 35 points, Knicks top Pelicans, 123-117
Pelicans fall to 1-5 on the season.
Fox scores 23 to lead Kings past Pelicans, 113-109