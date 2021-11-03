BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Clouds increase today but we stay dry-Breezy a chilly Thursday ahead

Sun gives way to afternoon clouds
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not a bad day on tap as clouds start moving in. Even with the clouds it will be a dry day. The next fall front is set to arrive later tonight, bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air and more sunshine just in time for the upcoming weekend.

As mentioned, today will see some changes moving into the forecast. That doesn’t mean it will be a bad day of weather, though, as some early sun will give way to more clouds by afternoon. Temperatures look to remain quite pleasant as highs climb to right around 70.

Tonight, the next front will move through with a chance for a few sprinkles. Rain chances have been trending down with this boundary, so if you’re looking for a nice storm, this isn’t it. This front will drop our temperatures quite a bit going into Thursday and build up a northerly breeze across the area. Highs on Thursday will struggle to move much from the low 60s.

Once this front and a Gulf low clear the coast on Friday, it will be all about the gorgeous weather for the weekend continuing into next week. Highs will be right around 70, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

