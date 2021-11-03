BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Day 5 of testimony: Fourth victim comes forward in Jack Strain trial

By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The prosecution in the Jack Strain trial called a fourth alleged victim of sexual abuse to the witness stand today. The man now in his 30s is a close Strain family member.

The fourth victim spoke clearly and may have been the prosecution’s strongest witness yet as he outlined alleged abuse that began when the victim was just 10 years old.

The fourth alleged victim says Jack Strain was like a father to him and the alleged abuse often made him feel awkward and confused. He says it happened on hunting trips, family vacations, and one time is an adult when Strain visited him at his home in Florida.

Prosecutor Collin Sims: Uncle Jack said why are you sleeping on the sofa why not come sleep with me? The alleged victim replied, “I did,” he says. He woke up the next morning and found Strain lying next to him fondling him.

Earlier in the day Jack Strain’s wife Lisa, who he met when she was 16 after pulling her over for a traffic stop, testified that she had no knowledge of any of the allegations against Strain and she said the two of them had very little conversation about it.

Defense attorney Billy Gibbens questioned Lisa Strain on cross: “Have you ever seen anything inappropriate between Jack and a family member?”

She replied: “Never.”

Gibbens: “Did you confront Jack?”

Lisa strain: “Yes he denied it.” Late Wednesday afternoon the wife of the fourth alleged victim testified saying that her husband told her in 2017 that Jack Strain molested him, as they were having an argument about Strain coming over to the house to mow his grass.

He lived next door and testified he became irritable at Strain’s presence. The last witness was Strain’s longtime public information officer James Hartman. He was testifying about allegedly inappropriate comments made by Strain concerning one of the victims.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop

Latest News

A health care worker inside a hospital.
Louisiana still gripped by nurse and doctor shortage
Health care staff shortage
Health care staff shortage
Irvin Mayfield sentencing
Irvin Mayfield sentencing
Lafourche Ida update
Lafourche Ida update