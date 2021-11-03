BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jordan Love is set to start at quarterback.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is set to talk to the media at 11:50 a.m. We will carry it live on WBAY-TV.

In August, reporters asked Rodgers if he’s vaccinated against COVID-19. Rodgers responded that he’s been “immunized.”

This is what No. 12 told us in August: “Yeah, I have been immunized. You know there is a lot of conversation around it around the league, and a lot of guys have made statements, or not made statements, and owners have made statements. There are guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys who have been vaccinated who have gotten COVID, so it’s an interesting issue and I think we will see it played the entire season.”

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that Rodgers is not vaccinated. According to protocols, the NFL considers No. 12 to be unvaccinated.

Rodgers will have to sit for 10 days and test negative twice within 24 hours. The soonest he could return is Nov. 13. That’s one day before the Seattle Seahawks game.

Backup quarterback Kurt Benkert announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the virus.

WR Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry missed last Thursday’s game due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two...
Man accused of having sex with horses in NOLA jailed for same crime in California
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop