Rested Ravens focus on getting back to their winning ways in our “Bet of the week”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Dallas Cowboys rolled into Minnesota with their backup quarterback, and still captured a win over the Vikings.

Cooper Rush diced up Minnesota with over 300 yards passing on national TV. It dropped the Vikings to 3-4 on the season.

This week Minnesota visits the AFC North leaders, Baltimore. The Ravens are 5-2.

Yes, they’re coming off a loss to the Bengals a few weeks back, but hey Joe Burrow is on fire this season. Kirk Cousins is no Joe.

The Ravens are coming off a bye. You ask why is that significant. Well, John Harbaugh possesses a 10-3 record in Baltimore after the bye.

The Ravens are rested, and will be at home. They’re in a good spot as a 5.5-point favorite.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.