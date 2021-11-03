St. Charles man victim of fatal boating accident, LDWF says

ST. CHARLES PARISH (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on Oct. 30 in St. Charles Parish.

The body of Anthony J. Vicari Jr., 68, of River Ridge, was turned over to the St. Charles Parish Coroner’s Office to determine and official cause of death.

LDWF enforcement agents were notified around 11:30 a.m. about a boater who fell overboard into the Labranche wetlands east of Cross Bayou Canal. St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were the first on the scene and found Vicari Jr. unconscious in the muddy part of the swamp with his boat nearby.

The deputies were able to bring him to a launch where emergency medical services were waiting to transport him to the St. Charles Parish Hospital.

LDWF agents will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused Vicari Jr. to go overboard. He was found without wearing a personal flotation device.

