St. Charles man victim of fatal boating accident, LDWF says

The action came due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Aug. 29, on those...
The action came due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Aug. 29, on those WMAs.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on Oct. 30 in St. Charles Parish.

The body of Anthony J. Vicari Jr., 68, of River Ridge, was turned over to the St. Charles Parish Coroner’s Office to determine and official cause of death.

LDWF enforcement agents were notified around 11:30 a.m. about a boater who fell overboard into the Labranche wetlands east of Cross Bayou Canal. St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were the first on the scene and found Vicari Jr. unconscious in the muddy part of the swamp with his boat nearby.

The deputies were able to bring him to a launch where emergency medical services were waiting to transport him to the St. Charles Parish Hospital.

LDWF agents will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused Vicari Jr. to go overboard. He was found without wearing a personal flotation device.

