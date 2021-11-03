BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Next front arrives tonight; more beautiful weather incoming

Highs will be in the low 70s today before a drop into the low 60s on Thursday.
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The next fall front is set to arrive later tonight bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air and also more sunshine just in time for the upcoming weekend.

For your Wednesday, it will be a day with some changes moving into the forecast. That doesn’t mean it will be a bad day of weather though as some early sun will give way to more clouds by afternoon. Temperatures look to remain quite pleasant as highs climb to right around 70.

Tonight the next front will move through with a chance for a few sprinkles. Rain chances have been trending down with this boundary so overall if you’re looking for a nice storm, this isn’t it. What this front will due is drop our temperatures quite a bit going into Thursday and build up a northerly breeze across the area. Highs on Thursday will struggle to move much as most spots sit in the low 60s.

Once this front and Gulf low clear the coast on Friday, it will be all about the gorgeous weather for the weekend continuing into next week. Highs will be right around 70 with lows in the 40s and 50s.

