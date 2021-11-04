Alleged Strain victim recalls being raped in an elevator while visiting a dying relative

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Prosecutors in the trial of former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain called a fifth alleged victim to the stand Thursday.

The victim, a relative of Strain, claims he was raped on multiple occasions as a child and the alleged abuse continued into adulthood.

He says he saw Strain several times a year growing up and they would sometimes camp out together. On those trips, he says Strain, who was four years older, would take off his clothes and tell him to lay on his side and relax.

He said Strain anally raped him, causing tremendous pain.

He alleges Strain raped him in a hospital elevator three years later, when he was 13, and the two were going to see a dying relative.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors appeared to be tying up loose ends as their case winds down.

For several hours, postal inspector Allyson Hoffine testified about her interviews with four of the alleged victims. She says one of them was severely agitated every time he discussed allegations of rape at the hands of Strain when he was a boy. Another victim, who testified this week, struggled with coming forward because he was worried about the destruction of his family.

“It’s a lot easier to shoot down one victim than five. It’s a cumulative effect and that’s clearly the intent of the prosecution,” said Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti.

Prosecutors called the ex-wife of the fifth victim to the stand to verify a confession he made to her about the alleged abuse back in 1999.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case by Friday. Then it’s the defense team’s turn. They say the allegations are false.

