Bruce: A north breeze brings cooler temps as clouds stick around for now

A fall-like day
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A cold front arrived overnight helping to keep the fall feel alive as we wrap up the week into the upcoming weekend. Today will feature a bit of a bit of a gloomy look at times with lots of clouds around through much of the day on Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to warm up with the clouds and cooler air sinking south behind a front. While the morning lows starting out in the middle 50s with a few upper 40s it will be difficult to warm up much so high temperatures will remain in the 60s through the afternoon.

Clouds will break as we head into the weekend and it should be a very nice one with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s each night and sunny days allowing temperatures to rebound into the middle 70s.

