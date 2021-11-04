BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Former firefighter arrested for 4th time; accused of sex crimes against animals and person with a disability

Former Bogalusa firefighter Brandon Applewhite and an accused accomplice Angela Austin have...
Former Bogalusa firefighter Brandon Applewhite and an accused accomplice Angela Austin have been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing an animal and sexually molesting someone with a physical or mental disability.(BPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former Bogalusa firefighter has been arrested for sex crimes for the fourth time this year.

On Nov. 2, police arrested Brandon Applewhite on suspicion of sexually abusing an animal and sexually molesting a person with a physical or mental disability.

Applewhite was arrested twice in May and once in September. Each time, he was booked on forcible rape charges and posted bond.

The sheriff’s office says several women have come forward with accusations against Applewhite.

RELATED STORIES:

Former Bogalusa firefighter investigated for sex crimes arrested for third time

Bogalusa firefighter arrested and charged for rape

Police say their investigation uncovered evidence of another crime involving an accomplice named Angela Austin.

Former Bogalusa firefighter Brandon Applewhite and an accused accomplice Angela Austin have...
Former Bogalusa firefighter Brandon Applewhite and an accused accomplice Angela Austin have been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing an animal and sexually molesting someone with a physical or mental disability.(BPD)

Austin was arrested at a St. Tammany Parish nursing home where she is employed.

She also faces charges of sexual abuse of an animal and molestation of a person with a disability.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi

Latest News

Lakeview car thief nearly drives away with 12-year-old inside
Jack Strain trial latest
Alleged Strain victim recalls being raped in an elevator while visiting a dying relative
Bogalusa firefighter rearrested
Bogalusa firefighter rearrested
Strain testimony day 6
Strain testimony day 6