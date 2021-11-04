BBB Accredited Business
‘Heartwrenching;’ Mother of 5 dead, 10-year-old daughter wounded in New Orleans stabbing

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mother of five is dead and her daughter is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in the Seventh Ward of New Orleans.

New Orleans police say the stabbing happened in the 2300 block of Pauger Street around 6 a.m. on Thurs., Nov. 4.

Neighbors tell FOX 8 the woman was a mother of five and her 10-year-old daughter was wounded.

Sources say the girl is in stable condition at a hospital.

“I haven’t seen cops on here in forever, and then I heard about this,” neighbor Jason Mills said. “This is a nice street. I’ve been in this neighborhood for years but it’s heartwrenching you know... it really is.”

Police have a suspect in custody but have not made an arrest yet.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD.

