Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of trick-or-treater

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding another 13-year-old in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond.

One of the trick-or-treaters told police that he exchanged words with a man prior to the shooting.

Court documents allege the man threatened to get a gun and shoot them. A car later drove nearby.

Court records say some men got out, and shots were fired at the group.

It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Crews has an attorney.

