Jeep crashes into Dat Dog on Freret Street early Thursday morning
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Details are coming in about an accident that damaged a well-known Uptown restaurant.
Dat Dog took to social media this morning to share images of a Jeep that crashed into their courtyard and into their building sometime early this morning after business hours.
They show a green jeep in the middle of their outdoor dining space.. with one wheel up over a short brick wall.. and what looks like a fire hydrant knocked over.
Dat Dog says the incident happened just after one this morning and they say the driver fled.
