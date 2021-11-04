Jeep crashes into Dat Dog on Freret Street early Thursday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Details are coming in about an accident that damaged a well-known Uptown restaurant.

Dat Dog took to social media this morning to share images of a Jeep that crashed into their courtyard and into their building sometime early this morning after business hours.

No one asked to be in a #jeep commercial 🤦‍♂️ Not sure what happened last night but we’ll keep y’all posted! #freretstreet #datdog Posted by Dat Dog on Thursday, November 4, 2021

They show a green jeep in the middle of their outdoor dining space.. with one wheel up over a short brick wall.. and what looks like a fire hydrant knocked over.

Dat Dog says the incident happened just after one this morning and they say the driver fled.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.