Julia ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins is ready to set a record at 105-years-old
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Age is nothing but a number to Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins.
At 105-years-old Hawkins is preparing to run the 100-meter race at the Louisiana Senior Games in Hammond, Louisiana.
Hawkins will become the first woman and first American to set a Masters Track & Field World Record in the 105+ Age Division.
The race is set to take place on Saturday, November 6.
Go Hurricane Hawkins, Louisiana is cheering for you.
