BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Julia ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins is ready to set a record at 105-years-old

Julia ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins is ready to set a record at 105- years-old
Julia ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins is ready to set a record at 105- years-old(USTAF)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Age is nothing but a number to Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins.

At 105-years-old Hawkins is preparing to run the 100-meter race at the Louisiana Senior Games in Hammond, Louisiana.

Hawkins will become the first woman and first American to set a Masters Track & Field World Record in the 105+ Age Division.

The race is set to take place on Saturday, November 6.

Go Hurricane Hawkins, Louisiana is cheering for you.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi

Latest News

Great Health Divide: LA Mental Health
Great Health Divide: LA Mental Health
Lakeview car thief nearly drives away with 12-year-old inside
Jack Strain trial latest
Alleged Strain victim recalls being raped in an elevator while visiting a dying relative
Former Bogalusa firefighter Brandon Applewhite and an accused accomplice Angela Austin have...
Former firefighter arrested for 4th time; accused of sex crimes against animals and person with a disability