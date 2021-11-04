Lakeview car thief nearly drives away with 12-year-old inside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Halloween night, one family got a scare that has left them feeling unsafe in their own neighborhood.

The victim, who will remain unidentified, calls the entire incident “unnerving.”

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 when she and her 12-year-old son pulled into the driveway of their home in Lakeview. She says a young girl and two young men were standing on the sidewalk, but she didn’t think much of it.

“I hear about it every day. you read about it every day but it’s another level when it happens to you. It hit us,” says the victim.

She got out of the car briefly to throw away some trash, leaving the car running with her son still inside.

“I turned around and saw the car backing up. I thought, ‘oh my God, I put the car in neutral and it’s driving back by itself.’ It was only when my son jumped out of the car, and I saw this girl in the driver’s seat that I realized ‘oh no, somebody is stealing my car.’ I was so scared. I started screaming,” she says.

Her son was not hurt, but she says they’re both mentally scarred by what happened. Police found her car but she says it was trashed. Police released pictures of the suspect they’re now searching for in this case.

Meanwhile, the NOPD says they’re working to bring the crime statistics down. Auto thefts are down by 3% this year, but crimes like homicides, shootings, and car jackings are up.

CRIMETRACKER: Carjacking victim recalls dodging a bullet; violent crime continues to plague NOLA

Chief Shaun Ferguson says they’ve removed 1,700 guns off the street and they have solved 53% of homicides. Still, NOPD manpower is a challenge.

“I have put together a recruitment team that’s comprised of members of our police department, members of our mayor’s administration, and members of our community to discuss what can we do differently in terms of recruitment. What can we do differently with regards to retention?” says Chief Ferguson.

Chief Ferguson says his department remains committed and he’s asking the public to continue helping the NOPD to solve crimes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.