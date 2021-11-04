New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany, sheriff says

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans murder suspect and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning for multiple multiple accusations that include stolen items and drug possession following a high-speed pursuit, a sheriff spokesperson said.

Alphonse Dorsey, 26, of New Orleans, was booked as a fugitive from NOPD on warrants for homicide, two counts of domestic abuse battery, and one count of domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

Dorsey is being accused of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, illegal possession of stolen things, marijuana possession, cocaine possession, illegal gun possession, driving without a licence, resisting and not using a seatbelt.

Dorsey will also eventually face charges from Hancock County.

Valicia Johnson, 25, who was the passenger, was booked into St. Tammany for stolen things, marijuana possession, cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and not using a seatbelt.

During the search, police found marijuana in her sock and another small bag inside of her vaginal cavity. She additionally faces the introduction of contraband to a correctional facility and obstruction of justice.

