BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany, sheriff says

A New Orleans murder suspect and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning for multiple...
A New Orleans murder suspect and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning for multiple multiple accusations that include stolen items and drug possession following a high-speed pursuit, a sheriff spokesperson said.(St. Tammany Sheriff)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans murder suspect and a woman were arrested early Thursday morning for multiple multiple accusations that include stolen items and drug possession following a high-speed pursuit, a sheriff spokesperson said.

Alphonse Dorsey, 26, of New Orleans, was booked as a fugitive from NOPD on warrants for homicide, two counts of domestic abuse battery, and one count of domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

Dorsey is being accused of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, illegal possession of stolen things, marijuana possession, cocaine possession, illegal gun possession, driving without a licence, resisting and not using a seatbelt.

Dorsey will also eventually face charges from Hancock County.

Valicia Johnson, 25, who was the passenger, was booked into St. Tammany for stolen things, marijuana possession, cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and not using a seatbelt.

During the search, police found marijuana in her sock and another small bag inside of her vaginal cavity. She additionally faces the introduction of contraband to a correctional facility and obstruction of justice.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children

Latest News

Dat Dog took to social media this morning to share images of a Jeep that crashed into their...
VIDEO: Jeep crashes into Dat Dog on Freret Street; driver fled
Jeep crashes into Dat Dog - clipped version
Jeep crashes into Dat Dog - clipped version
Thomas injured his ankle in the first game of the 2020 season.
Duncan and Fazende breakdown the Michael Thomas injury
Woman dead, juvenile ‘stable’ following a double stabbing in Seventh Ward, police say
Woman dead, juvenile ‘stable’ following double stabbing in Seventh Ward, police say