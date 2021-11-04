Nicondra: Cloudy and cool Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit of a gloomy look with lots of clouds around through much of the day on Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to warm up with the clouds and cooler air sinking south behind a front. While the morning is starting out in the middle 50s with a few upper 40s it will be difficult to warm up much so high temperatures will remain in the 60s through the afternoon. Clouds will break as we head into the weekend and it should be a very nice one with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s each night and sunny days allowing temperatures to rebound into the middle 70s.

