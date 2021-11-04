BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Teen struck by train in St. Charles Parish, deputies say

St. Charles deputies say that a teen was struck by a train near Interstate 10 and Interstate 310
St. Charles deputies say that a teen was struck by a train near Interstate 10 and Interstate 310(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Charles Parish say that a 15-year-old juvenile was struck by a train in St. Charles Parish.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near Interstate 10 and Interstate 310 on the C.N. Railroad.

Deputies used A.T.V.’s to move through the marshland and reach the subject.

Police say the juvenile was alert and conscious on the scene.

The juvenile was transported to a business parking lot a short distance away where he was then transported to a local area hospital for treatment related to his injuries.

The C.N. Railroad Police and the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are working together to thoroughly investigate the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop
Wendell Lachney, 48
Man accused of killing 9-year-old while driving drunk arrested
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children

Latest News

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
Housing concerns
Housing concerns
A warehouse facility in the Tangipahoa Parish town of Independence served as an evacuation...
Zurik: Political contributions and the power of the nursing home industry
Irvin Mayfield sentencing
Irvin Mayfield sentencing