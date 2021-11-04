Teen struck by train in St. Charles Parish, deputies say

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Charles Parish say that a 15-year-old juvenile was struck by a train in St. Charles Parish.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near Interstate 10 and Interstate 310 on the C.N. Railroad.

Deputies used A.T.V.’s to move through the marshland and reach the subject.

Police say the juvenile was alert and conscious on the scene.

The juvenile was transported to a business parking lot a short distance away where he was then transported to a local area hospital for treatment related to his injuries.

The C.N. Railroad Police and the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are working together to thoroughly investigate the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.