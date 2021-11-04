BBB Accredited Business
Woman dead, juvenile ‘stable’ following double stabbing in Seventh Ward, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman has died from stab wounds and a juvenile girl, also suffering stab wounds, is recovering in a nearby hospital following an attack in the Seventh Ward Thursday morning, police say.

The NOPD responded around 6:19 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pauger Street for a medical call. That’s when they discovered the woman and juvenile who had been stabbed. The woman later died after the two were transported to the nearby hospital.

No further information is currently available.

