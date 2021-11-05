BBB Accredited Business
Both sides rest case without Strain testimony in sex crimes trial

By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The prosecution and the defense in the sex crimes trial of former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain have rested their cases.

An attorney for Strain spent Friday morning trying to poke holes in testimony from an expert witness brought in by the prosecution.

The defense rested its case without calling any witnesses and Strain did not testify himself.

Friday marks the end of two weeks worth of testimony from alleged victims. Strain’s defense team tried to bolster their contention that allegations against him are false.

On the stand for a second day was forensic psychologist Dr. Scott Benton, who testified as to why it took so long for so may of Strain’s alleged victims to come forward.

Dr. Benton says there is nothing unusual about that due to the sensitivity of the allegations and a number of other factors. Benton’s testimony was challenged by defense attorneys who questioned him about frequently being a witness for prosecutors.

The prosecution’s case was over after calling 31 witnesses.

Strain is charged with eight counts of sex crimes and is facing life in prison if convicted on just one of four aggravated rape counts against him.

Closing arguments will be held on Monday at 9 a.m.

