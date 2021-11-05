Both sides rest case without Strain testimony in sex crimes trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The prosecution and the defense in the sex crimes trial of former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain have rested their cases.

An attorney for Strain spent Friday morning trying to poke holes in testimony from an expert witness brought in by the prosecution.

The defense rested its case without calling any witnesses and Strain did not testify himself.

Friday marks the end of two weeks worth of testimony from alleged victims. Strain’s defense team tried to bolster their contention that allegations against him are false.

On the stand for a second day was forensic psychologist Dr. Scott Benton, who testified as to why it took so long for so may of Strain’s alleged victims to come forward.

Dr. Benton says there is nothing unusual about that due to the sensitivity of the allegations and a number of other factors. Benton’s testimony was challenged by defense attorneys who questioned him about frequently being a witness for prosecutors.

The prosecution’s case was over after calling 31 witnesses.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Alleged Strain victim recalls being raped in an elevator while visiting a dying relative

Fourth victim comes forward in Jack Strain trial

‘He’s a coward!’ Strain trial dramatically interrupted by witness testimony

Prosectors allege Jack Strain began a pattern of sexual abuse as a teenager

Strain is charged with eight counts of sex crimes and is facing life in prison if convicted on just one of four aggravated rape counts against him.

Closing arguments will be held on Monday at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.