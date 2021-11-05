Bruce: A cool and sunny weekend ahead-It will be near perfect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cloudy and very cool Friday, skies will gradually clear by Saturday morning giving way to a beautiful fall weekend. tonight will stay chilly you will need the long sleeves or a jacket for Friday night football. Saturday morning is likely to be the coolest as winds back off. by tomorrow morning, clouds will begin to break as sunny skies return for your Saturday and Sunday.

Bruce: After a cloudy and chilly day, skies will gradually clear giving way to a more sunny and actually beautiful weekend. Chilly lows and comfy cool highs pic.twitter.com/45GzReLoBy — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 5, 2021

Temps during the day stay comfy cool in the upper 60s to near 70. And chilly lows in the 40s north and 50s south. We stay dry for several days to come as temps warm into the 70s by next week.

