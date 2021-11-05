BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A cool and sunny weekend ahead-It will be near perfect

A beautiful fall weekend ahead
A beautiful fall weekend ahead
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cloudy and very cool Friday, skies will gradually clear by Saturday morning giving way to a beautiful fall weekend. tonight will stay chilly you will need the long sleeves or a jacket for Friday night football. Saturday morning is likely to be the coolest as winds back off. by tomorrow morning, clouds will begin to break as sunny skies return for your Saturday and Sunday.

Temps during the day stay comfy cool in the upper 60s to near 70. And chilly lows in the 40s north and 50s south. We stay dry for several days to come as temps warm into the 70s by next week.

