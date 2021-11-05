BBB Accredited Business
E.D. White’s undefeated run gives the Cardinals a high power ranking

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The E.D. White Cardinals enter Week 10 of the regular season with an unblemished record. Their 7-0 mark gives them the 2-seed in the Division II power rankings according to Geaux Preps.

A few weeks back, the Cardinals delivered an impressive win over Lutcher, 28-10. Matthew Melancon racked up four touchdown’s in that contest. Three rushing TD’s, and a punt return for a score.

U-High out of Baton Rouge currently holds the 1-seed in the Division II playoff power rankings.

