Fair Grounds prepares for historic 150th year of racing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 150th season of racing at the Fair Grounds is only three weeks away. The course looks quite a but different than usual with season almost here, and that’s because of Hurricane Ida. The Gentilly track took quite a hit from the hurricane.

“Ida took a significant hit to our operations, obviously like it did the rest of the city. Our damage estimates right now are surpassing $10 million and counting. We unfortunately lost two barns in the process, almost lost three. But we were able to rebuild one before the opening of the season,” said President of the Fair Grounds, Doug Shipley.

When fans do enter the track on Thanksgiving Day, they’ll notice a landmark changed in the racing infield.

“Unfortunately we lost our tote board during Ida. It’s been a staple here for at least 50 years. But we leased one for this season. That in my opinion is more grander than the original tote board, and the permanent tote board is in the design process. That promises to be even better than this property has ever had,” said Shipley.

There will also be one notable addition to the 150th racing season here at the Fair Grounds. They’ll have sports betting on site.

“So right now Fair Grounds is in the process, the approval process, of getting our license to conduct sports wagering. Unlike the other casinos, we’re located in a neighborhood. So to that end we have strict provisions we must follow. A succinct approval process. Right now we’re in the middle of that approval process. So hopefully by the beginning of next year we’ll have sports wagering,” said Shipley.

For the first time in a long time, fans can return to the Fair Grounds in much bigger numbers. With a loosening of COVID restrictions, the life of the party is back in Gentilly.

,”The big thing we’ve missed the last two seasons is the crowd, and that’s part of this game. Part of the energy of horse racing is having a crowd here. Just like any big sporting event, especially horse racing. Owners love to watch their horses run. It changes the impact of what we’re doing as far as day-to-day operations. Just the people here. We love having the fans here, and we’re excited about that,” said Senior Director of Racing, Jason Boulet.

