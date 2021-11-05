BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

FBI confirms search at NOLA Sewerage & Water Board

Residents curious as to how Sewerage & Water Board plans to fix power supply problem
Residents curious as to how Sewerage & Water Board plans to fix power supply problem
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI’s office in New Orleans has confirmed that a search was performed at the city’s Sewerage & Water Board this morning.

A spokesperson sent the following statement.

“The FBI conducted law enforcement activity at 625 Saint Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA. There was no threat to public safety. As this is an ongoing matter, we are not in the position to comment further at this time.”

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons
Report: Siemian will start Sunday vs. Atlanta. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Report: Trevor Siemian to start at quarterback for Saints
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined attorney generals in Louisiana and Indiana on...
Mississippi attorney general files suit in effort to stop federal vaccine mandate
Police say that Nicholas Washington was kidnapped by his mother Shawanna Washington, who...
NOPD recovers missing five-month-old infant