FBI confirms search at NOLA Sewerage & Water Board

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI’s office in New Orleans has confirmed that a search was performed at the city’s Sewerage & Water Board this morning.

A spokesperson sent the following statement.

“The FBI conducted law enforcement activity at 625 Saint Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA. There was no threat to public safety. As this is an ongoing matter, we are not in the position to comment further at this time.”

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.