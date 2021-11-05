Jesuit is vying for first outright Catholic League title since 2011

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Year 1 at Jesuit for Ryan Manale is off to a pretty strong start. The Jesuit Blue Jays enter Week 10 of the regular season sporting a 7-0 record.

“It starts from up top. Our president, Father Brown, he has a tremendous. I think he does a great job. To Pete Kernion, our principal, it’s been stable and consistent. Came in, and bottom line is on the field the 28 seniors. So you have 28 seniors. There wasn’t an initial buy-in, it took a little bit. Eventually, I think we’re there. By the time we got to the season, them seniors are leaders. The character of our program is tremendous. They’re the ones winning the football games,” said Ryan Manale.

If Jesuit captures a win over Rummel on Friday night. It’ll be the Jays first outright Catholic League title since 2011.

“It’s uncharted waters for our kids, and some of the coaches it’s been awhile. It’s super exciting. I’m super excited for my kids. They’ve worked hard. They’ve bought into everything I’ve asked. They understand there’s a culture change here. The buy-in, they’ve been resilient. We’ve been getting better for the most part on the year. We look forward to Friday night. To be Week 10 and competing for a district championship, one way on another, is great on Carrollton and Banks,” said Manale.

Senior Jack Larrivierre is one of the reasons this Jesuit squad is rolling into November. Coach Manale feels big-time college programs are missing out on star in the making.

“He’s a college football player because he’s a leader. He’s going to elevate someone’s locker room right away. Very surprised the Ivy League, Patriot League isn’t all over him. High academic Division I schools as well. He’s a young man, we don’t even throw the ball much, but he has 16 touchdowns on the year,” said Manale.

