Kenner police investigate homicide by stabbing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -On November 3, 2021 at 3:00 AM, officers responded to the 600 block of Veterans Boulevard in reference to a 911 call of a subject suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

Upon arrival officers found Jose Murcia-Perez, 61, Honduras, in a work van, bleeding profusely from the chest. Witnesses advised that Murcia-Perez was involved in a fight at a warehouse located in the 2800 block of Tifton Street, Kenner. After being stabbed, the witnesses placed Murcia-Perez in the van to transport him to the hospital but realized he was in critical condition so they stopped and summoned an ambulance. Murcia-Perez was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers located the crime scene inside of a business warehouse in the 2800 block of Tifton Street where it was learned that several day laborers were residing.

Several of the workers were drinking heavily and playing cards. Murcia-Perez and an individual later identified as Jose Manuel Mejia-Majona, 57, Houston, began arguing and fighting. The two were separated but minutes later began fighting again near the kitchen area of the warehouse. Jose Mejia-Majona armed himself with a kitchen knife and stabbed Murcia-Perez in the chest.

Video evidence was obtained from the business and witnesses identified the suspect to be Jose Manuel Mejia-Majano.

Jose Manuel Mejia-Majano is wanted for Second Degree Murder and is believed to have fled to the Houston area.

Anyone having any information are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

