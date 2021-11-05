BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Another Stellar Weekend Ahead

Lots of sun and comfortable temperatures
Clouds clear to make for a great Friday afternoon and the nice weather sticks around.
Clouds clear to make for a great Friday afternoon and the nice weather sticks around.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A great start to the weekend with very pleasant conditions across the region. The few lingering clouds will break up this morning and sunshine takes over through the day. Morning lows are a bit chilly in the middle 40s in some spots north of the lake. South of Lake Pontchartrain and right on the water many locations see 50s through the low 60s. You might still need long sleeves or a jacket through the morning and for Friday night football. Saturday morning is likely to be the coolest as winds back off. Conditions only get better through the weekend with more sunshine and temperatures slowly warming into the low to mid 70s into next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children

Latest News

David's Thursday evening weather forecast 11/4
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 11/4
Mild next week
Comfy cool weekend ahead
Afternoon weather update for Thurs., Nov. 4
Afternoon weather update for Thurs., Nov. 4
A fall-like day
Bruce: A north breeze brings cooler temps as clouds stick around for now