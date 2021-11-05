Nicondra: Another Stellar Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A great start to the weekend with very pleasant conditions across the region. The few lingering clouds will break up this morning and sunshine takes over through the day. Morning lows are a bit chilly in the middle 40s in some spots north of the lake. South of Lake Pontchartrain and right on the water many locations see 50s through the low 60s. You might still need long sleeves or a jacket through the morning and for Friday night football. Saturday morning is likely to be the coolest as winds back off. Conditions only get better through the weekend with more sunshine and temperatures slowly warming into the low to mid 70s into next week.

