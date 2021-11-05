BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD recovers missing five-month-old infant

Police say that Nicholas Washington was kidnapped by his mother Shawanna Washington, who...
Police say that Nicholas Washington was kidnapped by his mother Shawanna Washington, who arrived at a relative’s residence in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue to visit her son.(NOPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they have recovered a 5-month-old infant that was reported missing and that an arrest is pending.

Police say that Nicholas Washington was kidnapped by his mother Shawanna Washington, who arrived at a relative’s residence in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue to visit her son. Nicholas was recently placed under court-ordered custody of the State of Louisiana Child Protective Services and was located at the home of a relative at the listed location.

The relative reported that when they had stepped away for a moment, Shawanna allegedly took Nicholas from the location without permission and fled.

Shawanna reportedly fled the location with her son in an older black van with no visible license plates that was driven by an unknown male.

Shawanna reportedly contacted the relative via phone following the incident and stated that she had taken Nicholas Washington and was not going to return him.

Police say they will provide more updates when information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children

Latest News

The Fair Grounds season starts in three weeks.
Fair Grounds prepares for historic 150th season of racing
Julia ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins is ready to set a record at 105- years-old
Julia ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins is ready to set a record at 105-years-old
Great Health Divide: LA Mental Health
Great Health Divide: LA Mental Health
Lakeview car thief nearly drives away with 12-year-old inside