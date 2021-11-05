NOPD recovers missing five-month-old infant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they have recovered a 5-month-old infant that was reported missing and that an arrest is pending.

Police say that Nicholas Washington was kidnapped by his mother Shawanna Washington, who arrived at a relative’s residence in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue to visit her son. Nicholas was recently placed under court-ordered custody of the State of Louisiana Child Protective Services and was located at the home of a relative at the listed location.

The relative reported that when they had stepped away for a moment, Shawanna allegedly took Nicholas from the location without permission and fled.

Shawanna reportedly fled the location with her son in an older black van with no visible license plates that was driven by an unknown male.

Shawanna reportedly contacted the relative via phone following the incident and stated that she had taken Nicholas Washington and was not going to return him.

Police say they will provide more updates when information becomes available.

