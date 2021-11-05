BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

OBJ released by Browns

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Cleveland Browns are releasing star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

In a statement, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said “we’ve determined that is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns.

“We’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell,” the statement continued.

“Odell Beckham Jr., now becomes one of the most fascinating waiver claims in recent times,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Sources say Beckham asked for a trade Sunday night. As the trade deadline approached Tuesday, Beckham’s father posted an 11-minute video highlighting multiple times quarterback Baker Mayfield did not throw to him when he was open.

Mayfield responded, saying “deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player that I’ve done a lot of work with... that’s an opinionated statement.”

Beckham was excused from practice all week.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sits on the bench during the second half of an...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)

The New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders were reportedly the closest teams to finalizing a deal for the former Isidore Newman and LSU standout, but no deal was reached by the end of the day Tuesday. The Browns were unable to find a team willing to take on Beckham’s $7.25 million in guaranteed salary.

Any team that wants to claim Beckham would have to submit a waiver claim by Monday afternoon and would inherit the remaining nine weeks of whatever money he is still owed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children

Latest News

Report: Siemian will start Sunday vs. Atlanta. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Report: Trevor Siemian to start at quarterback for Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemien against Falcons
Saints vs Falcons preview
Saints vs Falcons preview
The Fair Grounds will open for their 150th season of racing on Thanksgiving Day. (Source:...
Fair Grounds prepares for historic 150th year of racing