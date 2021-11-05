Report: Trevor Siemian to start at quarterback for Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints are expected to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback Sunday against the Falcons, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Siemian came in when Jameis Winston suffered a knee injury last week and played well. He finished 16/29 for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Taysom Hill returned to practice this week after missing the last two games with a concussion. Hill was limited in practice Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday.

