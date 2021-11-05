Report: Trevor Siemian to start at quarterback for Saints
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints are expected to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback Sunday against the Falcons, according to a report from the NFL Network.
Siemian came in when Jameis Winston suffered a knee injury last week and played well. He finished 16/29 for 159 yards and a touchdown.
Taysom Hill returned to practice this week after missing the last two games with a concussion. Hill was limited in practice Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.