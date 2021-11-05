BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are expected to start quarterback Trevor Siemian on Sunday, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

“Not a surprise,” Rapoport tweeted.

The Saints play the rival Atlanta Falcons at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the Superdome.

Siemian earned his first win of the season against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Jameis Winston left the game with a season-ending knee injury.

Siemian came out firing. After leading the Saints to a field goal, the veteran hit Alex Armah for a 1-yard touchdown right before halftime. It was Siemian’s first TD pass since 2017. The Saints won on an interception returned for a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children

Latest News

Report: Siemian will start Sunday vs. Atlanta. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Report: Trevor Siemian to start at quarterback for Saints
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
OBJ released by Browns
Saints vs Falcons preview
Saints vs Falcons preview
Thomas injured his ankle in the first game of the 2020 season.
Duncan and Fazende breakdown the Michael Thomas injury