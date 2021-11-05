Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are expected to start quarterback Trevor Siemian on Sunday, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Saints are expected to start QB Trevor Siemian on Sunday vs. the #Falcons, sources say. Not a surprise considering how poised he was in relief last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

“Not a surprise,” Rapoport tweeted.

The Saints play the rival Atlanta Falcons at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the Superdome.

Siemian earned his first win of the season against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Jameis Winston left the game with a season-ending knee injury.

Siemian came out firing. After leading the Saints to a field goal, the veteran hit Alex Armah for a 1-yard touchdown right before halftime. It was Siemian’s first TD pass since 2017. The Saints won on an interception returned for a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.