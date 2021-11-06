Appeals court vacates 91-year sentence for Tashonty Toney, Endymion day drunk driver who killed 2 cyclists in 2019

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A state appellate court has vacated the 91-year prison sentence imposed upon a Mardi Gras drunk driver who pleaded guilty to plowing through nine cyclists on Esplanade Avenue following the 2019 Krewe of Endymion parade, leaving two dead.

The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal said the Orleans Parish judge who sentenced Tashonty Toney failed to sufficiently spell out the reasons for handing out the maximum sentences following Toney’s guilty plea. Therefore, the ruling said, appellate judges could not adequately review Toney’s argument that the total sentence was excessive.

The ruling, dated Wednesday, sent the case back to the criminal court in New Orleans for a “meaningful sentencing hearing.”

Toney pleaded guilty to 16 criminal counts, including two counts of vehicular homicide, each of which carried a maximum 30-year sentence. His plea agreement did not include a sentencing agreement. After a hearing that included emotional testimony from relatives of those killed, and from some of the injured, Judge Laurie White’s sentence included maximum 30-year sentences on each of the negligent homicide counts, and six maximum 5-year sentences for vehicular negligent injuring, according to the appeal court opinion. While White ordered that some of the sentences for other counts be served concurrently, the total sentence for Toney was more than 90 consecutive years, 60 of them without the possibility of parole.

“Certainly, the pain and suffering caused by defendant’s actions are deserving of a harsh penalty of imprisonment,” the ruling said. “This Court also acknowledges that retribution and deterrence are worthy considerations when imposing sentence in a case such as this.”

But the opinion also noted that the 90-year-plus sentence was, in effect, a life sentence for Toney, 34. It said the trial court must hold a hearing where Toney’s lawyers can present evidence. Then the court must give reasons if it again imposes maximum sentences on each count and requires that all sentences be served consecutively.

