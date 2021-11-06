Chase suspect booked with attempted murder of police after allegedly shooting at Gretna officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans man who led Gretna Police on a dangerous chase along the Westbank Expressway has been booked with attempted first-degree murder, for allegedly shooting at an officer after crashing on the roadway Friday night (Nov. 5).

Jail records show 29-year-old Glendale Allen was booked with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, using a firearm during a crime of violence, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

According to Gretna Police, a patrol officer attempted a traffic stop of a four-door black Kia Sedan being driven by Allen after noticing it had only one working headlight and a license plate switched from another vehicle. Police said Allen refused to stop and sped onto the elevated eastbound portion of the expressway before crashing into another vehicle.

Authorities said the crash caused “significant damage” to Allen’s vehicle. But when the officer approached, police said Allen emerged from the wrecked car and began shooting at the lawman. The officer returned fire, but police said neither Allen nor the officer were struck by gunfire.

Allen ran and attempted to jump off the elevated expressway, but sustained unspecified injuries from his fall, police said. Allen was described as conscious and alert when he was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, and was in stable condition, according to police.

The incident shut down a portion of the expressway for nearly three hours before it reopened all lanes to traffic.

Gretna Police said the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office would be handling “the shooting portion of the investigation,” since it occurred in its jurisdiction.

Orleans Parish court records show Allen received a three-year sentence on a robbery conviction in 2011, followed by two narcotics-related convictions in 2013 and 2018. State prosecutors opted not to bill Allen as an habitual offender on those cases, and he served a two-year sentence for his 2018 case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

