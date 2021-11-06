Nicondra: More amazing weekend weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More spectacular weather around for the rest of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. It took a while for the clouds to break late Friday, but when they did the clear sky really took over. Saturday was perfect with a little chill in the air. Temperatures peaked in the 60s. Sunday looks to be another pleasant and cool day. High pressure will allow the crystal clear blue sky to stick around with highs only in the middle 60s. It will stay dry through the start of next week with temperatures gradually rising into the middle 70s.

