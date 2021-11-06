Officer-involved shooting in Gretna leaves Westbank Expressway closed

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - The Westbank Expressway to New Orleans is closed tonight as JPSO investigates an officer-involved shooting involving Gretna police.

There is still an active scene tonight and drivers should avoid the expressway heading into New Orleans as they investigate.

A Gretna police spokesperson said around 7:30 p.m. officers tried to pull a perpetrator over for a traffic violation. They said there was a short chase and the perpetrator crashed their car on the expressway.

Gretna police said the suspect then got out of the car and then started firing at the officer who returned fire. Neither the suspect nor the officer was injured but the suspect then jumped from the expressway down below.

Gretna police say there were officers below the expressway where they were able to quickly arrest the person… though they were transferred to University Medical Center for injuries and are expected to be ok.

The suspect has not been identified and is expected to be ok as well.

The Westbank Expressway heading towards New Orleans is closed tonight as the investigation gets underway.

