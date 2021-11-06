BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting in Gretna leaves Westbank Expressway closed

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - The Westbank Expressway to New Orleans is closed tonight as JPSO investigates an officer-involved shooting involving Gretna police.

There is still an active scene tonight and drivers should avoid the expressway heading into New Orleans as they investigate.

A Gretna police spokesperson said around 7:30 p.m. officers tried to pull a perpetrator over for a traffic violation. They said there was a short chase and the perpetrator crashed their car on the expressway.

Gretna police said the suspect then got out of the car and then started firing at the officer who returned fire. Neither the suspect nor the officer was injured but the suspect then jumped from the expressway down below.

Gretna police say there were officers below the expressway where they were able to quickly arrest the person… though they were transferred to University Medical Center for injuries and are expected to be ok.

The suspect has not been identified and is expected to be ok as well.

The Westbank Expressway heading towards New Orleans is closed tonight as the investigation gets underway.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing concerns
New Orleans landlords get stiffed as tenants take federal rental assistance for themselves
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m....
Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children

Latest News

John Snell
Will strong U.S. jobs report help alleviate worker shortages in Louisiana?
Blurred shot of unidentified adults.
Louisiana plans to expand mental health crisis care services
Gretna officer-involved shooting
Gretna officer involved shooting
New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) is questionable for Sunday. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Jenkins questionable; Montgomery, Granderson out Sunday vs Falcons