Parents line up in Jefferson Parish to get children vaccinated

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Parents eager to see their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 lined up Saturday (Nov. 6) as Priority Health Care administered the Pfizer Pediatric vaccine to children ages 5-11 at Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero.

After the CDC advised children in that age group to begin receiving shots earlier this week, parents in line say they’ve been waiting months for the opportunity.

“I just want him to have protection,” said parent Emily Laan. “Everyone else in our family has been able to get vaccinated and he’s the last one.”

Jaime Palomino is the father of two girls, ages 5 and 7. He says the data is clear and getting the shots for his daughters was a no-brainer.

“I work in the health care industry and we’ve seen all the terrible things with Covid during these last 18 months,” said Palomino. “Obviously, this is the best thing we can do to prevent others from getting infected.”

Schools are back in session, with many K-12 public schools in Louisiana still requiring masks for staff and students. But some school districts, including Jefferson Parish, recently opted out of the mandate.

That’s one reason parents at the drive today say they believe the vaccine will be most effective protecting their children.

Jefferson Parish officials also say they also want parents to take advantage of vaccine incentives while they last, such as the state’s “Shot for 100″ campaign, where any first-time recipient of a COVID-19 vaccine receives a $100 gift card.

“Well, if it works it’s a good idea. But, honestly, I was going to get them vaccinated either way,” said Laan.

Parents in line say they know not everyone will be quite as eager to get their children vaccinated, but this will at least give them some peace of mind.

“We are here to get a vaccine for my son,” said Kathy Jack. “We want to stay healthy and keep those around us healthy.”

