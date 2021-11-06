Zack: The sun returns for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be another A+ weekend in weather as we have grown accustomed to these as of late.

For your Saturday, we could see some early clouds linger about the area but unlike on Friday, the cloud deck will break today leading to plenty of sun and perfect temperatures. Highs will make it into the middle to upper 60s with that breeze calming through the day.

Tonight will be the coldest night of this stretch of chilly weather. I’m thinking North Shore locations could see a 40 on the board, maybe even a 39. South of the lake will have a spread of upper 40s to low 50s. That chilly start on Sunday will give way to another beautiful day. Highs will quickly climb into the upper 60s.

Expect the sun to dominate the forecast through the early part of next week. We will start to moderate the afternoon temperatures back into the lower 70s by Monday. If you want to know when the next front arrives, that looks to be the end of the week. This one could bring quite the chill too.

