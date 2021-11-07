BBB Accredited Business
Brother Martin finishes regular season undefeated “on the field”

Brother Martin finishes the regular season officially 3-5.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin finished off their “undefeated” regular season with a victory over John Curtis, 41-12.

Officially, Brother Martin’s record is 3-5. But on the field, their final regular season tally is 8-0.

The LHSAA forced Brother Martin to forfeit five games for using two academically ineligible players.

Torey Lambert rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns in the contest. Clayton Lonardo pulled in two TD receptions from Garrett Mmahat.

John Curtis finished the regular season with a 4-3 record, and 4-2 in Catholic League play.

