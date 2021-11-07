The Extra Point Week 9: Start or Sit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

We’re taking it back to the basics with who to start or sit in a pivotal week of fantasy football match-ups. At this point, if you’re trying to make the uphill climb toward the fantasy playoffs, making the right decisions is key.

Start:

RB Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

As long as he’s active, don’t overthink it. At 4-4, Carolina needs wins and having McCaffrey lead them is exactly how they can get back on track. Do I expect to see a slightly lighter workload from him? Probably. But “lighter” for McCaffrey should still be around 20 touches, and that’s more than enough for him to have a good day.

WR Davante Adams, Packers

This is a no-brainer. But I just wanted to make sure you’re not overthinking this one either. Adams is quarterback-proof, meaning, whoever’s under center will target him. He’s that good, and we saw it a few years ago in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers missed nine games and Adams still finished with 10 touchdowns.

QB Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Oddly enough, Cousins has been better on the road this year than at home. In three games outside of Minneapolis, he’s got a total of eight touchdowns. Not to mention, his two highest yardage totals, 373 yards and 351 yards came at Carolina and at Cincinnati. Yes, the Ravens’ defense has had their moments, like a few weeks ago against the Chargers, but it’s also the same team that gave up a career-high to Joe Burrow. I think Cousins will have enough to success to justify starting, especially if you need him in place of Tom Brady (on bye) or the quarterback mentioned later in this story.

RB Elijah Mitchell, 49ers

This is somewhat risky, but I think Mitchell’s proven he’s good enough to take the risk. He practiced enough this week and should start, but the hope is he doesn’t take any additional damage to his ribs. Where even more risk comes in is behind him on the depth chart. Jeff Wilson Jr. is returning from injury and set to make his debut. In 2020, he was notorious for stealing goal line carries and whole series from those ahead of him. This could be a game where we see head coach Kyle Shanahan go running back by committee, but let’s hope not for Mitchell’s sake.

SIT

QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals

It doesn’t sound like the team is optimistic that Murray will play in the first place, but even if he does, a lack of mobility on his injured ankle will likely cause a dip in production. On top of that, Murray didn’t practice this week, and instead, Colt McCoy took all of the first-team reps. I talked about it on our Game Plan show this week, but an injured Murray, like he was to end the 2020 season, is not the guy you want leading your team.

WR Chase Claypool, Steelers

I’ve seen some remain high on Claypool to pick up production, but I need him to prove it before he goes back in the starting lineup, especially against a match-up like Chicago this week. The Steelers have made a living offensively with Diontae Johnson, who gets more targets than Claypool, and rookie running back Najee Harris, who also has more targets than Claypool on top of his 18 carries per game. Claypool is a third option.

For more fantasy advice, be sure to tune into the Fox 8 Live Tailgate at 10 a.m. Sunday morning

